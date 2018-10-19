Bette Midler, Brooke Shields among 'Murphy Brown' guests

FILE - in this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, Bette Midler attends the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Spring Studios in New York. Bette Midler and Brooke Shields are among the guest stars dropping in on CBS' "Murphy Brown" revival. The singer-actress is back as Caprice on the Nov. 8 episode, this time with a connection to Murphy that makes her even more unbearable, CBS said Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)