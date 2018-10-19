CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It’s going to be a big weekend for FC Cincinnati.
New details about the team’s stadium construction timeline and grand opening are expected to be announced Friday morning, ahead of the team playing in the United Soccer League playoffs Saturday
Mark Mallory, director of communication development for FC Cincinnati, and David Spaulding, vice president of Turner Construction, are holding a 9 a.m. news conference at 250 W. Court St.
Then, on Saturday, the No. 1-seed in the Eastern Conference will be hosting No. 8-seed Nashville SC at Nippert Stadium beginning at 4 p.m.
The Orange & Blue is looking for its first ever postseason victory after being eliminated in quarterfinals in each of the past two seasons.
Fans should be prepared to “Blue Out” Nippert.
Tickets are still available for $10.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.