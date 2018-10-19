Brody Allen, terminally ill boy who loved Christmas, passes away

COLERAIN TWP. OH (FOX19) - The terminally ill toddler whose hometown rallied around him and his family by holding Christmas celebrations early so he could enjoy them has lost his battle with cancer.
Brody Allen died early Friday morning.
The 2-year-old was diagnosed with inoperable brain and spin cancer in May.
"It is with the deepest sadness I want tell you that Brody has lost his fight. This morning at 6 am Brody passed quietly, and peacefully in the arms of his mother Shilo. He did not suffer. He was surrounded by his family and I have no doubt many angel's. While our sadness is immeasurable and we will miss his smiling beautiful soul, we are also comforted in knowing that today our son has touched the face of God.
Today heaven welcomed home our little super hero.
Fly high little man.. Until we see you again. We love you," his father, Todd Allen said in a Facebook post.
Doctors told his parents he would not live to see year’s end.
Determined to give the boy as much joy as possible in his short time left, his family and community hosted a series of events to provide “Christmas in September."
Over the past few weeks, Colerain Township residents decorated their homes and front yards with Christmas cheer.
Supporters also lined the streets for “Brody’s Superhero Christmas Parade" on Sept. 23.
A public memorial is going to be set up at the Drew Campbell Memorial Field.
His family said he enjoyed every moment of the special day, from singing carols and checking out Spiderman to just simply being outside.
All events, visits and package deliveries ended in late September at the family’s request so they could enjoy time together without any distractions.
