7 displaced in Warren County fire

SPRINGBORO, OH (FOX19) - Fire caused $50,000 in damage and chased seven people from a Warren County home early Friday, fire officials said.
No one was hurt when flames broke out inside the garage at a residence in the 1000 block of West Chester Court in the city of Springboro just before 2 a.m., said Clearcreek Fire District Lt. Brian Petry.
A total of seven people, including three children, were sleeping inside the home at the time, he said.
The smoke alarm screeched, waking them all. They safety evacuated, he said.
Four of them live at the residence; the other three are family members who were sleeping over, he said.
The fire was started by batteries left charging for some toy model racing trucks, according to the fire department.
The family is out of their home for this morning. Petry said it will be up to their insurance company when they can return.
