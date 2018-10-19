Historic ‘Jillian’s’ sign up for auction: ‘A piece of NKY history!’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The historic “Jillian’s” sign is up for auction.
The Kenton County Fiscal Court is selling the sign after purchasing the site for development of the County Administration Building.
The failed Jillian’s site sat empty for years until 2016, when it was purchased by the Kenton County Fiscal Court.
“This is an opportunity to acquire a piece of northern Kentucky history!” the listing reads.
The bidding began at $50, but has since increased. Click or tap here to learn more.
The old brewery building has stirred strong emotions throughout the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region -- according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Bavarian Brewing Co. brewed beer on the spot from the late 1800s to the 1960s. The building most recently served as Jillian’s nightclub and restaurant.
