Massive amount of drugs found in the ceiling of downtown Cleveland hotel

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Cleveland police have confirmed there is an open investigation into a call to the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Cleveland for drugs found in the ceiling of a hotel room.
On Tuesday afternoon police were called by construction workers who found approximately 2 kilos of either heroin or fentanyl in the drop ceiling of a room.
Police are investigating several possible factors, including who may have rented the room recently before it was closed for renovations.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The approximate street value of 2 kilograms of heroin is estimated at $200,000. If it’s fentanyl it would be worth less than that amount.
Cleveland 19 has reached out to Marriott officials, that operates the Renaissance, for a comment but have not heard back.
