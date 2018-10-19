Min. wage won’t get you 2-bedroom apartment anywhere in U.S., coalition suggests

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A full-time worker earning the federal minimum wage needs to work about 122 hours a week all year to afford a two-bedroom rental home at the national average fair market rent, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
That’s about three full-time jobs at $7.25 an hour, 52 weeks a year, according to the coalition’s yearly report.
“In no state, metropolitan area, or county can a worker earning the federal minimum wage or prevailing state minimum wage afford a two-bedroom rental home at fair market rent by working a standard 40-hour week,” a passage from the report reads.
The report caught the attention of several news outlets, including the Washington Post, who had this to say: “Not even in Arkansas, the state with the cheapest housing in the country. One would need to earn $13.84 an hour — about $29,000 a year — to afford a two-bedroom apartment there.”
