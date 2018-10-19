Pats' Gronkowski tops AP's list of top NFL tight ends

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety Josh Shaw (30) during the second half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. Gronkowski was the runaway choice this week as the NFL's top tight end by a panel of 10 football writers for The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) (Michael Dwyer)