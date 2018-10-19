Police looking for man who they say robbed, kidnapped 19-year-old outside apartment

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are looking for a man who kidnapped and carjacked a 19-year-old outside his apartment in the CUF neighborhood.
On Thursday, police released new surveillance images hoping someone recognizes the man. He was captured on camera at a gas station standing next the silver Lincoln he had just stolen. The car was taken out of the Bellevue House Apartments parking lot on Sunday night.
The 19-year-old victim was too frightened to speak with FOX19. Police say as the victim was leaving his building when the man, seen in surveillance pictures, approached him armed with a gun and threatened he would kill him if he didn’t get in his car.
“It’s a little spooky. I’ve lived here a while and I’ve always felt pretty safe,” said James Hogan, who lives in the same complex where the robbery happened.
The victim’s neighbors are just now learning about the carjacking. Police say on Sunday night once the robber forced the teen into his car he made the teen drive around, then kicked him out of the car on Seitz Road, stealing the car along with the teen’s phone, cash and credit cards.
The thief is still on the run, which has some of the victim’s neighbors taking extra precautions.
“I make sure I walk with a pal or something like that to make sure that doesn’t happen. I really don’t want to hear that happening to anybody even if it’s in my neighborhood or anyone’s neighborhood,” said Jacob Duber, a UC student who lives nearby.
Police say the suspect appears to be between 24 to 29 years old and is about 6 feet 2 inches tall. The stolen car he was driving is a silver Lincoln MKZ with Minnesota license plates.
Residents are a bit surprised he was able to pull off the carjacking in their normally peaceful neighborhood.
"There's usually a police officer right up here on the corner. I've never felt unsafe here," said Hogan.
Now everyone in the area is hoping that he is caught soon. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Cincinnati police or Crimestoppers.
