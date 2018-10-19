Police search for suspect who broke into vehicles at 2 local gyms

BELLEVUE, KY (FOX19) - Police are searching for a woman who allegedly broke into two vehicles at two different gyms.
The first incident was at L.A. Fitness in Bellevue. Police say the suspect smashed a car window in the parking lot before stealing a wallet. The victim, Laura Southwick, says the suspect got away with her driver’s license, credit cards and some cash.
“I didn’t think it would ever happen,” said Southwick.
The suspect bought $5,000 worth of VISA gift cards with the stolen credit cards at a nearby Kroger. Police checked the grocery store's surveillance camera and identified a woman wearing a white Adidas hoodie as the suspect.
“I feel violated cause everything was taken,” said Southwick, who already has a new driver’s license.
The suspect was also caught on another business’s surveillance camera driving a silver Nissan SUV.
The suspect was caught heading toward Newport where another vehicle was broken into at the Planet Fitness there. Bellevue Police ask anyone with information to call them.
Southwick’s insurance is reimbursing her for the smashed window and refunding her money.
