Rescue saves corgi that may have been in dog fighting ring

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - HART Cincinnati drove more than an hour into Kentucky on Wednesday to save a 4-year-old Corgi from being put down. The dog is believed to have been part of a dog fighting ring in southern Kentucky.
“Bait dogs are used by dog-fighting rings to get their dogs ready to fight and it’s common for them to spray paint their dogs different colors so that they can keep track of them,” HART Volunteer Katie Goodpaster said. “They don’t name their dogs, they don’t care.”
Rescuers added the Corgi may have had to compete himself, as some dog fighting rings paint the dogs and gamblers will bet on which color dog they believe will survive. Those who fight the dogs will turn injured dogs loose instead of paying to have their wounds properly treated.
“This is what can happen if you post your dog for free on Craigslist, on Facebook or any other social media forum. You don’t know where the dog is going,” Goodpaster said.
HART has named the dog Barney because of his purple posterior. The spray-painted fur is minor compared to the Corgi’s puncture wounds from where another dog bit him. Vets say he will be on antibiotics for at least a couple of weeks until his wounds heal.
“It was sickening! I was very disheartened, I was mad. This poor sweet dog,” Goodpaster said. “He has two puncture wounds on the outside of his leg, one on the inside and his manhood has been damaged as well … has an infection.”
