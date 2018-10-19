Showers on the way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cloud cover has been increasing since late Friday morning and it is advance notice that showers are on the way.
Most high school football games will not be affected but some in southeast Indiana will get some rain. The rain is not expected to be heavy and there is no lightning in the forecast.
Overnight the showers will be scattered and after 7 a.m. the last of the showers will push southeast out of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. The sky will clear and until around 4 p.m. Saturday the weather will be dry and sunny to partly cloudy.
A front will bring showers and cold air back to the Tri-State Saturday late afternoon or evening. The showers will diminish as the cold air pushes into the area and as the air cools there may be a few wet flakes of snow.
Sunshine takes over Sunday and lasts through Thursday (except at night of course). The next chance of rain comes Friday with a slight chance then showers should be widespread Saturday Oct 27.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.