Teen shot Downtown, police search for teen suspect

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A 16-year-old male was shot in the leg by a suspect known to him Downtown Friday morning, Cincinnati police said.
Officers are searching right now for the shooter, also believed to be a teen male around the same age who is known to the victim, said Lt. Steve Saunders, police spokesman.
Police and fire crews first responded to Fifth and Main streets just before 9 a.m. Friday.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Saunders said.
Police are scouring street and Metro bus camera footage as they look for the suspect.
He is described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants.
He was last seen carrying a gray backpack that may be holding the gun, according to initial reports.
Police are urging the suspect to turn himself in.
This is the fourth shooting Downtown this year, according to Saunders.
That includes the Sept. 6 shooting at Fifth Third Center where gunman killed three people and wounded two others before police responded and fatally shot him.
