Wintry mix possible this weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - We are clear and frosty with patchy fog to start your Friday, but this weekend could hold our first wintry mix of rain with a few flakes of snow.
Temperatures are in the mid-30s, just a few degrees cooler this morning than this time Thursday.
A Frost Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m.
Later, we’re in for sunshine with increasing clouds. The high temperature will reach 60 degrees.
By the evening commute, the sky will be mostly cloudy.
Scattered light showers will arrive late tonight and early Saturday.
The low will fall to 47 degrees.
Saturday will be dry with a high of 57 degrees, but things will change after 6 p.m.
A moderately strong disturbance at jet stream level will propel cold air into the region.
As the temperature drops overnight, the air will be just cold enough for the possibility of a few wet flakes of snow mixed with the rain showers.
Ground temperatures are still much warmer than freezing, so there is no chance of icy roads by Sunday morning.
The sky will be clear Sunday, but we will stay cool with the daytime high only making it up to 49 degrees.
