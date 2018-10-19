18-year-old pleads guilty in death of Purcell Marian student

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An 18-year-old pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of a Purcell Marian student who was shot at his grandmother’s house.
Frank Jones was the second arrest made in connection with the death of Gregory Thompson, Jr. A 16-year-old is also facing charges in the case.
The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on March 2 in the 3300 block of Wabash Avenue.
Police said they found Thompson shot to death inside the home.
“Greg’s only been with us a year, he transferred in this year, and he has a huge friend base, a very positive friend base. He also has made some very positive and lasting relationships with teachers and staff,” Purcell Marian Principal Andy Farsing said.
Jones was sentenced to 15 years.
This is the second time in nearly three years a Purcell Marian High School student has been shot to death. The 2015 slaying of Kelsie Crow, 17, remains unsolved after a suspect was found not guilty of murder and felonious assault charges last year.
