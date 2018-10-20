Cold front brings strong winds, showers

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - This morning expect some light drizzle, otherwise a bit more mild than the last few mornings with temperatures in the upper 40’s.
Look for dry weather late morning through this afternoon before our next chance of rain showers this evening, along a cold front.
The front will bring a blustery late afternoon with wind gusts to 35 mph and evening showers will become spotty.
As the cold air invades the Tri-State a few flakes of snow will fall in spots mainly well north of the city late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
Nothing will stick and it will just be blustery and cold with widespread frost when you wake up Sunday morning.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.