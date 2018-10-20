Colder Air Settles in Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - In the wake of a windy and mild day today, you can expect a rather chilly day Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.
The normal high temp for Sunday is 64°.
In fact, with high pressure dominating the weather through the upcoming week, afternoon highs will continue to remain well below normal.
Sunshine will be the main weather feature all the way through the week.
Our next chance of rain arrives late in the day next Saturday.
