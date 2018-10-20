FC Cincinnati wins dramatic playoff opener over Nashville

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati won its first playoff game on Saturday in a dramatic 2-1 win over Nashville that needed penalty kicks to decide the winner.
Kenney Walker scored the game-winning goal on FCC’s sixth and final penalty kick attempt after Nashville missed their sixth shot in the shootout.
Corben Bone scored the first goal of the game in the first 15 minutes of extra time to give FC a 1-0 lead. The game needed penalty kicks after Nashville scored the equalizer in the final minutes of extra time.
FC Cincinnati advances to the eastern conference semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. They will face the winner of Charleston/NY Red Bulls II at Nippert Stadium.
