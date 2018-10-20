‘It had to be taught’: Parents say racial slurs have made youth football season hateful

“The NKYFL is aware of the accusations of kids using racial slurs at the game between the Campbell county red Devils and the Bengal tigers. The matter was actually brought to our attention first by the Red Devils organization. After looking Into the matter it appears that both sides are accusing the other side of using racial slurs. We had a long discussion on the fact that there is no room in the NKYFL for this type of behavior. We went on to discuss how we as an organization can help to prevent this from happening again. I feel that this was an isolated incident with in our league and it has been addressed.”