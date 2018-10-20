Secret Cincinnati City Council messages released ahead of hearing

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - More secret text messages from a text string among five members of Cincinnati City Council were released by the group Friday, just ahead of a court hearing that would have forced it eventually anyway.
The text message string was first revealed back in March when city attorneys released them upon our public records request and after other received them.
We sought them in response to a government watchdog group alleging in a lawsuit that the majority of Cincinnati City Council violated Ohio’s Open Meeting Act and the city charter.
The suit names P.G. Sittenfeld, Tamaya Dennard, Wendell Young, Chris Seelbach and Greg Landsman.
It describes the Democrats as “a cabal of five rogue members” of Council holding illegal, secret meetings via email and text messages to discuss John Cranley asking Harry Black to resign.
Reached Friday night, Young said the text messages don’t contain anything he wouldn’t say publicly.
Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman criticized the timing of their release: “Seems like these are being selectively leaked by the defendants. Focus on the word selectively and strategy to dump on Friday.”
Mayor John Cranley said: “Going forward, I hope city council members will stop putting loyalty to a gang ahead of the public good.”
