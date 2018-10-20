A taste of winter

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - If you were in Cincinnati 29 years ago, your Friday, Oct. 20, 1989 probably did not start very well because 5.9 inches of heavy, wet snow had fallen.
That snow fell on branches full of leaves that were just beginning to show the colors of Fall. Snow began on Thursday, Oct. 19 and fell into the early morning hours of Oct. 20. It was the greatest October snow storm ever at that time.
Its reign as top dog was brief, lasting only four years. The storm of Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 of 1993 set a new single-storm snowfall record for the month with 6.2 inches, which still stands today.
Showers end early morning but resume late afternoon Saturday along a cold front. The front will bring a blustery late afternoon with wind gusts to 35 mph and evening showers will become spotty. As the cold air invades the Tri-State a few flakes of snow will fall in spots mainly well north of the city.
Frost will be widespread Sunday morning. Dry cool weather will prevail until Thursday.
