Coast Guard pulls body from Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Coast Guard confirms a body has been recovered from Lake Erie at Intercity Yacht Club on Saturday afternoon.
The body was spotted by East 72nd Street near the yacht club at approximately 3:00 p.m., Coast Guard says.
After the person reportedly called 911, Cleveland EMS, Fire and Police were dispatched to the scene along with the Coast Guard.
As Coast Guard officials pulled the body out, they noticed it appeared to be in the water for quite some time. However, the body reportedly showed no signs of distress and did not match any previous search reports.
According to the Coast Guard, the body has been transferred to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
The identity of the body has yet to be confirmed.
An investigation for this incident is underway.
