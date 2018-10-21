DHL hiring to fill 250 new positions at CVG

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - DHL Express is recruiting for 250 new positions for its Americas Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport.
The international courier, parcel, and express mail services company has an increase in shipments that occur during the holiday season so it is expanding its workforce and adding multiple new daytime shifts.
The additional employees will also support the increased shipping needs of DHL customers due to e-commerce flourishing internationally.
The openings to be filled include positions for the new daytime shifts and the existing third shift.
The new jobs at the CVG DHL hub, an equal mix of full-and part-time positions, offer health benefits and tuition reimbursement, as well as allow for a variety of flexible work schedules.
Many positions will require the ability to sort, load and unload materials.
Applicants must be able to lift 50 pounds on a consistent basis and 70 pounds at times.
Those hired will also benefit from the company’s employee training and career advancement programs.
Candidates are invited to apply in-person at 236 Wendell H Ford Blvd, Erlanger, KY 41018.
Job applicants should bring two forms of government-issued ID and be able to successfully pass a background check and a pre-employment drug test.
For more information, please visit www.dhlcvg.jobs.
