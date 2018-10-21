Dry with plenty of sunshine

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 40’s, however the normal high temp is 64°.
Get ready for a long dry stretch of weather and some typical fall like temperatures, with temps in 50’s and lows in 30’s.
Sunshine will be the main weather feature all the way through the week.
Temperatures will be near 60 on Monday and Tuesday, then fall back to the low to mid 50’s for the second half of the week.
Our next chance of rain arrives late in the day next Saturday.
