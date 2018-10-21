Gusty winds in Tri-State cause downed power lines, trees

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Gusty winds Saturday in the Cincinnati area brought down power lines and trees.
Winds reached 40 mph while wind gusts topped 53 mph on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Duke Energy reported over 5400 customers were without power early Sunday morning with over 27,000 customers reportedly affected at the height of the outage.
Sally Thelen with Duke Energy said more customers lost power periodically since Saturday night bringing the total number of restorations to over 40,000.
The wind gusts caused yards and roads to be littered with downed trees and branches in neighborhoods around the Tri-State.
“If you see a downed power line, contact your local utility immediately. Don’t touch the line or anything that is in contact with it. Don’t attempt to move the line. Keep others away, and consider every wire on the ground to be energized and dangerous,” urges tips from Duke Energy.
