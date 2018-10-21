More Sunshine to Start The Week

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - With clear skies overhead tonight temperatures will once again settle into the low 30s.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for a portion of the tri-state from 2am - 10am Monday, but with sunny skies we should see temperatures rebound to near 60° later Monday afternoon.
Expect more sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s.
A weak cold front will push through on Tuesday, reinforcing the cool air across the region.
While no rain will occur with this front, cooler air will filter in for the middle to end of the week with high temps limited to the low 50s.
Rain chances return to the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
