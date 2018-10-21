Teens killed by suspect in police chase crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Two people are dead after a car fleeing police in Hardin County was involved in a wreck on Saturday night.
A release from Kentucky State Police confirms the call came in at 8:37 p.m. of a two-vehicle wreck at US 31-W and Battle Training Road.
Initial investigation from KSP found that Shawn Welsh, 36, and Laura Neville, 36, both of West Virginia, were in a car being pursued by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, Vine Grove Police and Radcliff Police.
While being pursued by police, Welsh attempted to go through the intersection at US 31 and KY 434 in Hardin County, when he hit a 2000 Honda Accord. The driver of the Accord, Jacob Barber, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old passenger in Barber’s car was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Two juvenile passengers in Barber’s car were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Welsh and Neville were both transported to area hospitals, treated and later released to police custody.
They’re both being housed at the Meade County Detention Center. Neville is charged with possession of methamphetamine, and on a fugitive warrant. Police have not said what charges Walsh is facing.
