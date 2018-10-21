Vontaze Burfict dealt heavy fine for transgressions against Steelers

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2016, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, center, talks with outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) after a penalty during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati. The Bengals had two 15-yard penalties that helped the Steelers win a playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium in the 2015 season. They set a club record with 173 yards in penalties as Pittsburgh rallied to pull another one out last December. The theme for this week: Keep cool when the Steelers come to town again. (AP Photo/Frank Victores, File) (Frank Victores)