Vontaze Burfict dealt heavy fine for transgressions against Steelers

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - The NFL laid the hammer on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict fining him $112,000 for his transgressions in the Bengals' 28-21 loss to the Steelers.
Burfict was fined for his unnecessary roughness on Steelers' wide receiver Antonio Brown and starting running back James Conner, according to several outlets including NFL.com.
It is the largest fine of Burfict’s career for an act that did not get him suspended.
Burfict has now lost more than $4.6 million in possible career earnings for his 12 infractions in the NFL.
