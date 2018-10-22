Bengals blown out by Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, MO (WXIX) - Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdowns to help the Chiefs beat the Bengals 45-10 on Sunday Night Football.
The Chiefs' high-powered offense finished with 551 total yards and the 45 points are the most allowed by the Bengals.
“We didn’t tackle very well,” said Marvin Lewis. “We had a couple of new guys in there and they have to make the right corrections and adjustments.”
The Bengals offense unexpectedly struggled against one of the worst statistical defenses in the NFL. Andy Dalton finished with 148 yards passing and Joe Mixon finished with 50 yards rushing.
“It falls on everybody," added Lewis. "We’ve got to do a better job of preparing and they have to make the adjustments and the execution - we did a poor job of that.”
It’s the Bengals’ second straight loss and, for the first time this season, the Bengals have dropped out of first place in the AFC North.
The Bengals play Tampa Bay at Paul Brown Stadium next Sunday.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.