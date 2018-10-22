Clermont County deputies search for man accused of looking in girl’s window, pleasuring himself

By Ken Brown | October 22, 2018 at 3:01 PM EST - Updated October 22 at 3:24 PM

CLERMONT COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has been accused of looking in a Goshen girl’s window and pleasuring himself.

Authorities say it happened Oct. 21 around 10:45 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to the 6200 block of Manila Road in Wayne Township for a report of a prowler.

The homeowner described the person on his live security camera as a middle-aged black male, according to authorities. He is accused of using a stool to look inside a window belonging to the homeowner’s daughter.

Authorities say the homeowner chased the offender, who got into a dark-colored sedan parked across the street and fled the area. Anyone with information on the man pictured below should call 513-732-7510.

