Clermont County deputies search for man accused of looking in girl’s window, pleasuring himself

CLERMONT COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has been accused of looking in a Goshen girl’s window and pleasuring himself.
Authorities say it happened Oct. 21 around 10:45 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to the 6200 block of Manila Road in Wayne Township for a report of a prowler.
The homeowner described the person on his live security camera as a middle-aged black male, according to authorities. He is accused of using a stool to look inside a window belonging to the homeowner’s daughter.
Authorities say the homeowner chased the offender, who got into a dark-colored sedan parked across the street and fled the area. Anyone with information on the man pictured below should call 513-732-7510.
