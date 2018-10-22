Dry, sunny week ahead

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Freeze Warning is in effect for a portion of the Tri-State until 10 a.m. Monday.
The advisory covers northern Kentucky and counties along the Ohio River in southwestern Ohio and southeastern Indiana.
Temperatures will bottom out by daybreak near or below the freezing mark of 32 degrees.
The mercury will rebound to near 60 degrees under sunny skies this afternoon.
The low tonight will be 43.
Tuesday will bring more sunshine and highs in the upper 50s as a weak cold front pushes through, reinforcing cooler air for the rest of the week.
Expect daytime highs in the low-50s.
Our dry trend will continue until the weekend.
Then, chances for rain will return to the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
