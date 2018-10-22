FCC tickets for semifinal game against NY Red Bulls II on sale soon

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Join the march! FC Cincinnati is marching on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the USL Cup Playoffs.
The fußball club advanced through the first round Oct. 20 and will now host the New York Red Bulls II Saturday at Nippert Stadium.
Tickets for the game will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will start at $10.
Season ticket members can reserve their season seat until 9 a.m. Tuesday, team officials say. After that time, the seat will be available to anyone buying a ticket.
FCC officials also say that season ticket members who opted into the automatic ticket purchase for the next round of playoffs have until 5 p.m. Monday to opt out, otherwise they will see the purchase reflected Tuesday morning.
Cincinnati and New York met twice during the 2018 regular season with FCC notching wins both times in identical 2 to 1 scores.
FCC advanced to the semifinal round after going scoreless through 90 minutes against Nashville SC. Cincinnati came out on top, advancing on penalty kicks after a 1 to 1 tie game in a 30 minute extra-time session.
Team officials note that this is the first time FCC has advanced to the semifinals.
In FCC’s first two years, the team was knocked out in first-round losses.
Saturday’s game is scheduled for 4 p.m.
If FCC advances, the Eastern Conference Championship will be played Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and the USL Cup will be played Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.
