Lebanon corrections officer indicted for assaulting inmate

Corrections officers are not permitted to strike an inmate in the head with a PR-24 unless there is imminent threat of death or serious physical harm to the corrections officer or others. That absolutely did not exist here. In the seconds leading up to the assault, the inmate had started to become compliant, was in the process of going to his knees per commands, was handcuffed, and was completely turned away from Hinkle. The assault was brutal and completely unnecessary.

Prosecutor David Fornshell