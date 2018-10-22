Fatal motorcycle crash closes SB I-75 before I-275

Fatal motorcycle crash closes SB I-75 before I-275
Authorities block all lanes of southbound Interstate 75 before I-275 due to a fatal motorcycle crash. (Photo: www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 22, 2018 at 3:59 AM EST - Updated October 22 at 4:17 AM

WEST CHESTER TWP., OH (FOX19) - A motorcyclist is dead in a crash that shut down southbound Interstate 75 near I-275 early Monday, authorities said.

Three vehicles collided about 3:41 a.m., initially blocking all but one lane, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Then, the southbound side of the highway closed about 5 a.m.

It's not clear when it will reopen.

To detour around the area, take westbound Union Centre Boulevard to southbound Muhlhauser Road to southbound Ohio 747 to eastbound I-275 to return to southbound I-75.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.