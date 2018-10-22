Nice afternoon ahead

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Sunshine and highs near 60 degrees this afternoon, with overnight lows in the low 40’s tonight.
The dry trend will continue through Saturday, and with sunshine on Tuesday we will reach the upper 50’s.
A weak cold front will push through on Tuesday, reinforcing the cool air across the region, while no rain will occur with this front, cooler air will filter in for the middle to end of the week with high temps limited to the low 50s. Rain chances return to the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
