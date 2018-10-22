Oakland mayor: Police won't ask applicants about sex assualt

FILE - In this March 7, 2018, file photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf gestures during a news conference in Oakland, Calif. Schaaf says she has ordered an end to a police department's policy that forced job applicants to give it access to confidential records, including those that would disclose if they had been sexually assaulted. Schaaf said in a statement Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, she has also ordered a thorough review of the Oakland Police Department's hiring practices. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, file) (Ben Margot)