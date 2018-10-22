Trial to start for man charged with holding child hostage in 34-hour standoff

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - The trial is expected to start Monday for the man accused of holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and using him as a human shield in a 34-hour standoff as he fired two dozen shots at deputies, taunting them.
Donald Tobias Gazaway, 31, faces decades in prison if convicted on all charges: kidnapping, felonious assault, inducing panic, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
Gazaway remains locked up at the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond. He did not respond to a written request for an interview earlier this year, and his latest lawyer has declined comment.
He was found with three guns including an AK-47 and pistol when the SWAT standoff ended at an apartment complex off Hamilton-Mason Road about 6:30 a.m. Jan. 14, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Richard Jones has said Gazaway fired about 25 shots at deputies and the SWAT team while using 10-year-old Sincere Trammell, a fourth grader, as a human shield.
SWAT equipment was hit: an armored vehicle with officers inside and a robot.
No one was hurt.
The sheriff has said his deputies did not return fire for fear of inflaming the situation and Gazaway further, risking the boy’s safety even more.
Jones is calling for no plea deals for Gazaway: "He deserves nothing. He deserves three hots and a cot for the rest of his life.
“This guy shot at the police, used the child as a shield, had no regard for human life and I am not interested in any deal with this guy, none,” Jones said. “The prosecutor’s office also says there is no deal."
