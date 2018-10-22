Union Terminal closes for final steps in restoration project

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Over the past few years, a lot of work has been started and finished both inside and outside Union Terminal. From restoring iconic artwork, to repairing the clock on the face of the building..and most recently, the fountain out front got a face-lift.
But now, the doors are closed so crews can complete their final tests and building inspections.
“I can’t wait to see it all,” said Abi Moore.
Abi Moore and her family were one of the last visitors to walk out the doors on Sunday night. They’re already looking forward to coming back for the big reveal.
“I’ve been coming here since i was a kid. I can’t wait to see it all brand new. It’ll be exciting,” said Moore.
Cincinnati Museum officials confirm a cafe with “513” incorporated in the title, a beer, coffee and pizza shoppe called “Cup and Pint”, a gift shop and an ice cream shop.
Of course, the Children’s Museum will sit downstairs. It’s a favorite among Abi Moore’s daughters.
“I’m just excited to see what they’ll bring. It’ll be a lot of new stuff.” said Abi’s daughter Addi.
Museum officials say that upstairs museum-goers will find the Natural History museum, a dinosaur hall, Cincinnati history exhibit and, eventually an Omnimax theater.
These different areas will open in phases, according to museum officials.
The doors will partially re-open November 2nd. The official building re-opening will be Nov. 17th.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.