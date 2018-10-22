Verdict expected in trial of man accused of shooting officer

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Damion McRae was an eight-time convicted felon when authorities say he opened fire on two Cincinnati police officers without provocation, seriously wounding one of them.
On Monday, a Hamilton County judge is expected to announced a verdict in the case, one that could finally keep the repeat offender locked up for good, according to the local Fraternal Order of Police.
District 4 Officers Kenneth Grubbs and William Keuper responded to a domestic violence call involving McRae and his girlfriend early March 12 in Walnut Hills.
McRae, 39, confronted the officers as they approached, drew a folding Kel-Tec Sub 2000 9mm carbine with an extended magazine and fired at the two without provocation, according to police officials.
Grubbs was shot in the lower abdomen. He returned fire as he fell to the ground, wounded.
Officer Keuper also fired his gun.
McRae was shot five times and survived.
“Our noble officers were risking themselves to protect the victimized girlfriend. They displayed the best of mankind,” wrote FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils on the Facebook page "Support the Blue in Cincy."
“McRae showed the worst imaginable in any being, man or animal. Justice and law demand that he not ever be free again.”
Both Grubbs - even after he was shot and on the ground suffering and moaning from an excruciatingly painful injury - and his partner fired back to defend themselves.
Both held McRae at gunpoint until other officers arrived and secured McRae.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault, two counts of having weapons under disability and one count each of carrying concealed weapons and assault.
After Grubbs was shot, he fired 17 shots and reloaded his gun once, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has said.
Keuper fired eight rounds.
McRae fired two shots before his carbine jammed.
Or, Deters has said, it could be possible one of the bullets fired by the officers disabled the weapon.
“It really was an act of God that saved these two cops,” Deters said in March."If that gun hadn’t jammed, we could be unfortunately going to a couple of funerals."
Hils said in his Facebook post “an accurate and fortunate shot by Officer Grubbs disabled McRae’s gun."
He also wrote: 'It has been over a year and a half since this horrendous crime. Both officers have suffered tragically from McRae’s attempted assassinations of them.
“Officer Grubbs has suffered lasting traumatic physical injury. Both officers and their families will be changed forever by this evil act.”
