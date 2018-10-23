Area daycare worker accused of choking boy ‘removed’ from position

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH (FOX19) - An area daycare worker accused of choking a boy this past week has lost her job.
The boy’s mother, Corina Bowman, says her her son was choked and kicked Thursday by a Hilmon School employee. Bowman shared photos of red marks left across her son’s face.
“At first I was really like mad and then a few days went by and I felt helpless. You can’t be with them every second of the day,” said Bowman.
Bowman says the daycare worker took her son into the bathroom so she wouldn’t be caught on camera hurting him. FOX19 reached out to school director, Cheserae Harbison, for comment and she e-mailed the following statement:
“The School is investigating the alleged incident. The investigation is ongoing and all relevant and required protocols are being followed. The worker involved in the alleged incident has been removed from working at the School. As students' safety is the School’s paramount concern, the School will complete its investigation and take all steps necessary to maintain the safest environment for its students.”
The school says the daycare employee was a support staff member.
Bowman still has unanswered questions: “If she was doing this to him, who else was she doing it to? Or if it was just him, how long was she doing things like that to him for?”
Moving forward, Bowman hopes by sharing her story, parents will ask their kids deeper questions.
“Just asking, ‘How was your day’ doesn’t really mean anything -- so we need to start asking bigger questions," she said.
FOX19 is not naming that former daycare worker because we aren’t sure if she’s been charged yet. We will update the story when we find out.
