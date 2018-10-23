Authorities: Explosive device found near George Soros' home

FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, philanthropist George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Meeting in Paris. The FBI and local police responded to an address near Soros' home after an object that appeared to be an explosive was found in a mailbox. The Bedford Police Department said it responded to the address in the hamlet of Katonah, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, after an employee of the residence opened the package. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) (Francois Mori)