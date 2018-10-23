CDC to investigate HIV cluster in NKY, Hamilton County

“Last year, for the first time in Kentucky’s history, the most common risk factor for the transmission of HIV in a community was intravenous drug use,” Dr. Jeffrey Howard, M.D., commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said in a news release. “This marks a concerning transition, which we have been monitoring closely. One of the department’s top priorities is preventing the spread of diseases associated with intravenous drug use, which includes HIV. As such, we are happy to have representatives from the CDC to help assist us and our counterparts in Ohio as we continue our interstate partnership to prevent further spread of HIV.”