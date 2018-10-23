Cincinnati mayor to deliver State of the City address

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Mayor John Cranley will deliver the annual State of the City address at Music Hall Tuesday night.
The mayor is expected to announce new projects for the city, his legislative goals for the upcoming year and tout the city’s accomplishments, such as the reduction of crime.
Homicides and shootings through Oct. 13 are at their lowest figures since 2013, according to statistics on the police department’s website.
Doors open at 5 p.m. The address will begin at 6 p.m.
Before the speech gets underway, a group called Tomorrow Communities United For Action (CUFA) is expected to hold a 5 p.m. news conference on the steps of Music Hall.
They want the mayor to support what they call a “comprehensive solution to the sewer debacle," according to a news release.
Specifically, they want Cranley to:
- Issue an immediate moratorium on water shutoffs until a comprehensive Customer Assistance Program is implemented to help people afford sewer bills; and
- Fix the Sewer Backup Response Program to ensure people get the help they need when they experience sewer overflows
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.