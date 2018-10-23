Convicted 1970s murderer, rapist denied parole

WARREN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - A man convicted of murder and rape in the 1970s will remain behind bars after the board denied his parole request.
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Tuesday morning Kenneth Sandlin was denied parole for the 1978 murder of Arnold Davis and rape of Davis' girlfriend.
In April of 1979, a grand jury sentenced Sandlin to life in prison.
Investigators say Sandlin and his friend Michael Barrett lured Arnold Davis and his girlfriend from a pool hall in South Lebanon to a field where the couple was told a party was taking place. However, once they got there, no one was there.
Fornshell says Sandlin and Barrett choked, stabbed, and stomped on Davis, killing him, before raping Davis' girlfriend.
The girlfriend was raped three times in three different locations, Fornshell says.
Sandlin and Barrett also hit the woman in the head with a bottle, terrorized her with the knife used to kill her boyfriend, and forced her to stab Davis' dead body, Fornshell says.
Sandlin was charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping and three counts of rape, of which he was found guilty.
Fornshell put out a ‘call to action’ on his Facebook page June 6 after it was announced Sandlin would face a parole board. He attached an online form for people to contact the board and voice their opposition to Sandlin’s release.
Sandlin will not be eligible for consideration again until June 2023, Fornshell says.
Davis' family talked in June about the grief they experienced from the murder and their thoughts on Sandlin’s chance at freedom.
“It’s been 40 years. Seems like last night,” said Aline Allen, Davis' mother. “It’s hard. It destroyed my nerves.”
The family said they felt like now was the time to speak up, partly because the rape victim, Davis' girlfriend, is still alive.
“What they did to the victim that is still living, no one should have to live the life that either of our families have lived,” Rosalie Allen said.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.