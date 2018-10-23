Cool, sunny day

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Compared to last few mornings, we actually have a mild morning with low temperatures in the mid-to-low 40’s and mainly clear skies.
This afternoon, our blue skies and sunshine will continue with highs near 60 degrees.
Look for cooler temperatures but still dry and sunny both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 50’s.
We have a slight change in the forecast, thanks in part to the eastern Pacific Hurricane Willa conditions.
We will be tranquil through Thursday, when clouds increase ahead of showers Friday.
The storm will head to the northeast from northwest Mexico.
We will be on the northern edge of the storm here in Cincinnati.
By Friday, look for rain showers with damp and chilly northeasterly winds.
We will keep rain in the forecast through the weekend with highs near 50 degrees.
