CPS board approves resolution advancing efforts to build FC Cincinnati stadium in West End

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati is one step closer to building a soccer-specific stadium in the West End.
The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education signed off on a resolution Monday night that approved plans to trade property ultimately allowing the club to build a new $214 million stadium where Stargel Stadium now sits, near Taft High School. Stargel Stadium will be torn down and rebuilt across the street from Taft.
“It just finalized the agreement for the land swap, and things will move forward from now,” said Carolyn Jones, the President of the CPS Board of Education. “Our facilities people have a plan in place. We are ready to start digging ground on the property across the street.”
Specific details about the new Stargel site have yet to be revealed, but CPS board members have said they believe the new stadium will be better for the students.
“They are getting excited about it. It was a rough year, but I think as people have become more familiar and educated around what this might look like and how it might impact the community, I think the response has been very positive,” said Jones.
FC Cincinnati is set to take over the land at Taft in November, after the current Stargel Stadium is demolished. Starting in December, 200 to 400 workers are expected to join forces to construct the new soccer stadium.
Jones said Taft’s last home football game at the current field is Friday night.
“There is a possibility of one or two more tournament games in the current stadium, and then we’ll hit the ground running," said Jones.
The CPS board expects to have the rebuilt Stargel Stadium up and running by the fall of 2019. The grand opening of FC’s soccer stadium is slated for March 1, 2021.
