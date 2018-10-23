Don’t buy bottled water when you can fill up for free using new phone app

(RNN) – A new startup company is out to convince people to stop buying water in plastic bottles.
Tap launched a phone app this week that displays nearby clean drinking water locations.
These are places where people can go and refill their own water bottles.
“Tap is an app that allows you to find nearby Refill Stations, so you never have to buy bottled water again,” the company’s website says. “You just open the app and within seconds you’ll find the closest place to refill your water bottle.”
The app features the locations of 34,000 refill stations across 7,100 cities in 30 countries.
The list includes restaurants, stores and public water fountains.
“Over 1 million plastic bottles are purchased every minute and nearly 80% of these end up in our landfills and oceans,” according to Tap. “At this rate, the amount of single-use plastic ending up in our oceans will outweigh fish by 2050, unless we make a change.”
Businesses could profit from providing free water by having more people stop by their stores to buy other things. That’s the sale pitch on the Tap website.
The Tap app is available for Android and Apple products.
