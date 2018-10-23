Esport betting platform gets license for video game gambling

Unikrn is still trying to establish esports odds betting in America. A path was paved this summer when the Supreme Court struck down a 1992 federal law that banned sports betting in most states, but the industry remains fragmented. Sood is hopeful that if a national governing sports betting body is formed, it will provide a path for esports betting in American casinos. Unikrn does have a venue at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, where users can wager on themselves in video game tournaments, similar to poker. Unikrn plans to open similar venues at casinos elsewhere.