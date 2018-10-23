Ex-UC assistant basketball coach to plead to misdemeanor assault

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - University of Cincinnati Assistant Basketball Coach Larry Davis abruptly announced last month he was retiring after more than 30 years in the business.
Davis was part of Head Coach Mick Cronin’s original staff and spent the past 12 seasons with the Bearcats.
If it seemed odd for such a devoted coaching veteran to leave just before the upcoming season, he said in a statement in September it was time to move into a new phase in his life.
FOX19 NOW has learned that phase will involve a federal courtroom.
We have confirmed Davis has been under federal investigation related to an alleged groping attack of a woman seated next to him on a plane from Wisconsin to North Carolina.
Now, he is scheduled to appear at 10:30 a.m. Thurday for a plea hearing on a charge of simple assault, federal court record show.
A copy of the plea agreement filed in the federal system is sealed, according to the docket.
Other records, however, show he understands the charge and accepts it.
“On September 12, 2017, the defendant, Larry Allen Davis, was a passenger on American Airlines flight 4203 from Milwaukee, WI, to Charlotte North Carolina,” reads a document called Factual Basis and signed by Kimlani M. Ford, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of of North Carolina Charlotte Division.
“While the aircraft was in flight, the defendant knowingly committed a simple assault against (victim’s initial’s) who had attained the age of 16. While the assault occurred, the aircraft was in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.”
The document was signed Sept. 27 by David’s lawyer, Dhamian A. Blue of Raleigh, N.C., under a section that reads: “I hereby certify that the defendant does not dispute the Factual Basis.”
All other federal records are sealed at this point, and the FBI office in Charlotte declined comment for this story.
The victim, a 23-year-old South Carolina woman, filed an incident report with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Sept. 12, 2017.
She told authorities “she was inappropriately touched by the passenger seated next to her. See supplement,” the report states.
Police refused to release the supplement to FOX19 NOW, even though they said they closed the case and turned it over to the FBI.
The victim’s father said in a recent interview the incident has been an ordeal for their family.
“The disturbing part of it is after he exited the plane he changed clothes and tried to hide in one of the shops in the Charlotte airport. When the police found him and asked him what his name was, he gave them an alias name but when they went back to the manifest that name was not on that flight.”
Mike Bohn, UC Director of Athletics, released the following statement to FOX19 NOW:
"In Fall 2017, we learned of allegations against former employee Larry Davis regarding an off-campus incident which did not involve any member of the campus community. We immediately took proactive measures and suspended him from his duties while we took additional steps to ascertain more information. We could not substantiate the allegations at that time. We recently learned that the allegations may have additional support. Consistent with our guiding principles, we immediately commenced the process for separation. As Mr. Davis is no longer employed by the University, we have no further comment.”
