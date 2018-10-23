Fedex to hire 2,000 seasonal positions in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - FedEx announced Tuesday it plans to hire 2,000 seasonal workers in Cincinnati this holiday season.
In a news release, the shipping company said the positions hiring is for frontline employees, specifically package handler positions.
“FedEx offers its team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential thanks to excellent training, affordable medical benefits, and a strong ‘promote from within’ culture,” Darwin Oxley, senior manager at the local FedEx Ground Hub, said in a news release. “It’s a great place to grow and advance your career, and these factors make FedEx one of the best and most admired companies to work for around the world.”
No further information was given.
For more information on the positions and to apply, visit their website.
